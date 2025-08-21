Aries: Your confidence and energy levels will remain high today. However, a creditor may approach you for loan repayment. Though you will manage to clear the dues, it could lead to financial strain. Hence, it is advisable to avoid borrowing further. Your daughter’s illness may affect your mood, but showing her love and care will help lift her spirits. Love has a strong healing power. On the personal front, blind love may turn into reality today. At work, the day looks promising, especially if you have been facing challenges for some time. Value your time and avoid staying around people who are hard to understand, as it may only create more problems. Marital life will bring joy as your spouse will forget past differences and embrace you with love. Remedy: Feed a white rabbit to improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.