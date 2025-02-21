Aries: Your energy levels will be high today. A friend may ask you for a large sum of money, but lending it could put you in financial trouble—so think carefully before helping. Spend quality time with your family and show them you care to avoid any misunderstandings. Your love life will bring positivity. Nostalgia may hit, making you want to relive childhood joys. The day is perfect for romance, with music, candles, delicious food, and drinks setting the mood with your spouse. If you feel the day hasn’t been productive, focus on making the most of the remaining time. Remedy: Offer laddoos at a Lord Ganesha temple and donate them to the underprivileged to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.