Aries: Today, you will have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. If you have invested in land overseas, this could be a good day to sell it at a profitable price. However, family matters may be challenging, as neglecting responsibilities could lead to disagreements. On the positive side, your energy levels will be high, and your loved one’s presence will bring you great joy. Those living away from home may choose to unwind in a park or a peaceful place in the evening after finishing their tasks. Your spouse may bring back memories of your teenage years with some playful mischief. You might also dine out with family or friends at an upscale restaurant, though it could be a bit expensive. Remedy: Feeding barley to cows can help bring happiness to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.