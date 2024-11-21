Aries: Meditation and self-realization can bring great benefits. If you've been spending money carelessly, you may soon realize its importance as an urgent need could arise. Handle personal matters with generosity, but choose your words carefully to avoid hurting those who care for you. A simple smile can work wonders in lifting your partner's mood. Your growing confidence and evident progress will bring positivity. If you live away from home, you might prefer spending your evening in a peaceful place, like a park, after finishing your tasks. This day could turn out to be one of the most memorable in your married life. Remedy: Feed cows with Chane ki Dal (split Bengal grams) to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.