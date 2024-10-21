Aries: Today's entertainment should include both sports activities and outdoor events. Financially, there are positive signs of improvement. If you've lent money to someone, there's a good chance you'll get it back today. In terms of relationships, companionship and bonding will strengthen, and it's important to spend quality time with your partner to understand each other better. If you believe that time is valuable, it's crucial to take steps toward reaching your full potential. People of this zodiac sign are quite interesting—they enjoy being social with friends but also cherish time alone. Fortunately, you’ll find some "me" time in your busy schedule today. Expect a pleasant surprise from your spouse, adding to the joy. Remedy: Help your grandparents and elders to see growth in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.