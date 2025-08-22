Aries: Avoid long journeys today as your health may not support extensive travel. Those with loans could face difficulty in repayment. It is the right time to shed your dominating nature at home and work closely with family members to share life’s ups and downs. This change will bring them immense happiness. Stay cheerful and strong in love matters. Your willingness to help others will earn you respect. Family issues may affect your married life, but you and your partner will handle them wisely. Spend some time honing your photography skills—you will capture moments worth cherishing today. Remedy: Avoid non-vegetarian food for better health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.