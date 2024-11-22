Aries: Stay engaged in activities that help you maintain your composure. Avoid making impulsive decisions, especially when dealing with significant financial matters. It's a day to value and act on the suggestions of others. Be cautious with communication, as misunderstandings or incorrect messages could dampen your mood. Remember, self-help is key to progress. Some tasks might face delays due to your spouse's health concerns. Your ability to respect everyone, even in a crowd, helps you create and maintain a positive impression. Remedy: To bring happiness to your partner, consider gifting red or maroon-coloured clothing to your father or teacher.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.