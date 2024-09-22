Aries: Expectant mothers should be extra cautious while walking on the floor and, if possible, avoid standing near a friend who is smoking, as it could harm the unborn child. Blessings and good fortune are on the way, with your past hard work beginning to pay off. Be mindful of your spending, as it could upset your spouse if you buy things that aren't immediately necessary. Your presence is so radiant that it can light up even the darkest moments for your partner. You may receive good news at work today. It's important to focus on understanding situations clearly, or you may end up wasting your free time overthinking. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring you happiness today. Remedy: Keep a yellow piece of cloth in your pocket, wallet, or nearby for better health and peace of mind, as yellow is known to lift spirits.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.