Aries: Your cheerful attitude will spread happiness around you. You might see a boost in your finances through speculation or sudden gains. There could be some friction with family members, but try not to let it disturb your peace of mind. Your partner will go out of their way to make you feel loved and happy. Meeting knowledgeable or influential people may inspire new ideas and plans. Guidance from a spiritual leader or elder will help you find direction. If you think married life is all about compromises, today you may realise it's actually one of the best things that’s happened to you. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, gift yellow or saffron-colored clothes to your teacher, guru, or a spiritual person.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.