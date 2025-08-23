Aries: Be mindful of your eating habits today and keep a check on your weight. Make the most of what you already have instead of rushing to buy more. Avoid being too rigid with your family, as flexibility will help preserve harmony at home. Love will bring sweetness into your day, like rich chocolate. Students may find themselves spending excessive time on TV or mobile phones—be careful not to let it turn into wasted hours. Married natives will discover the tender and affectionate side of their partner, sweeter than saccharin. At work, you may need to extend full support to a colleague if their health takes a sudden downturn. Remedy: Offer a coconut in flowing water to help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.