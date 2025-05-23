Aries: Your argumentative nature might increase the number of people who dislike you. Don’t let anyone provoke you into doing something you’ll regret later. Financial problems are likely to ease with support from friends. You may find it hard to control your emotions, but avoid bothering those around you, or you may end up feeling isolated. Neglecting your partner could create tension at home. Despite your busy schedule, you'll manage to spend some quality time with your children, which will make you realise what you've been missing. Relatives from your spouse’s side might disrupt your marital peace. Tonight, you may have a long phone conversation with someone close, sharing thoughts about your life. Remedy: Apply a saffron tilak (mark) on your forehead to stay healthy and protect yourself from illnesses.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.