Aries: Be mindful of your eating habits and maintain a healthy weight. If you own overseas property, consider selling it today, as it could yield significant profits. Your hard work, combined with the unwavering support of your family, paves the way for success and happiness. Spend quality time with your partner to deepen your understanding of each other. You might feel nostalgic and inclined to revisit activities you loved during your childhood. Today, you'll truly appreciate the joy of having a supportive life partner. Engaging in hobbies like music, dancing, or gardening can bring you a sense of contentment. Remedy: For better health, place a container of milk near your bedside at night. In the morning, pour the milk at the base of the nearest tree.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.