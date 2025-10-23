Aries:Some unavoidable circumstances may make you uneasy. Stay calm and avoid reacting hastily. If you owe money to a family member, today is the time to return it to prevent legal issues. Engage in activities with youngsters to feel rejuvenated. Misunderstandings may arise in your love life. New ventures promise good returns. Despite your packed schedule, you’ll find time for creativity. Remember, marriage is more than sharing a roof; nurture your relationship by spending quality time with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.