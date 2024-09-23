Aries: You might find yourself engaging in some physical activity today, which will help maintain your fitness. If you're involved in a money-related legal case, the court's decision is likely to be in your favour, bringing financial benefits. However, if you have a sick infant, you'll need to give them immediate attention, as even slight negligence could worsen their condition—seek proper advice. You may also feel emotional pain in matters of love today. Female colleagues at work will be supportive in helping you complete new tasks. If you're a native of this zodiac sign, you might prefer spending time alone rather than socializing today, and your free time could be spent cleaning the house. Miscommunication may cause some trouble, but it can be resolved through a calm discussion. Remedy: Avoid keeping clutter or trash in your home, as decluttering will contribute to a happier and more content family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.