Aries: Be careful while sitting to avoid any injury. Maintaining a good posture not only improves your appearance but also benefits your health and boosts your confidence. Your efforts to save money might not work out today, but don’t worry—things are likely to get better soon. Some of you may have a reason to celebrate, as a new member joins the family. Personal relationships could be delicate today, so handle them with care. Stay alert while dealing with important people—you might come across a useful piece of advice. You’ll be able to make the most of your day by tapping into your hidden talents. Your spouse’s health may cause you some stress today. Remedy: For financial growth, use white sandalwood and Gopi Chandan along with vermilion regularly in your daily prayers and rituals.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.