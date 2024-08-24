Aries: Today might be a low-energy day, and you could find yourself easily irritated by minor issues. The day might start off well, but by evening, you may find yourself spending money unexpectedly, which could cause some frustration. It’s important to use your intelligence and influence to address sensitive matters at home today. Romantic prospects might not be ideal, as finding genuine love could be challenging. Students under this sign might spend more time than necessary on TV or mobile phones, leading to a loss of valuable time. Take care to be gentle with your partner today to avoid any accidental injuries. Instead of worrying about the future, channel your energy into creating a thoughtful and creative plan for it. Remedy: For better health, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Coral.

Auspicious Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM.