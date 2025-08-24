Aries: Maintain a balanced diet to boost your physical health. An old friend may give you valuable business advice today, and if you follow it, chances of profit are high. Friends and relatives might demand your attention, but this is also a good time to take a break and pamper yourself. Avoid upsetting your partner, or you may regret it later. At work, your energy could be low due to family concerns. Businesspeople should stay alert, as a partner may try to cause harm. Travel plans may introduce you to new places and influential people. You might feel ignored by your spouse, but by the end of the day, you’ll realize they were busy making special arrangements for you. Remedy: Reading Hanuman Chalisa will bring positive results for your health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.