Aries: Talk openly with your wife about any family issues. Make time for each other to reconnect and strengthen your bond as a caring couple. Your children will also feel happiness and peace at home. This will help improve how you relate to each other naturally and freely. Those who have made investments may face financial losses today. You'll feel more energetic than usual, making it a good day to host a gathering or event with friends. A sudden romantic moment might leave you a bit confused. While looking after your family’s needs, don’t forget to care for yourself too. Today is a good chance to relax and maybe start a new hobby. Avoid pressuring your partner—it can create emotional distance. Try gardening—it’s calming and also good for the environment. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin in your pocket to attract financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.