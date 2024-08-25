Aries: Financial issues and money matters may cause some stress today. If you have any chronic health conditions, they might flare up, possibly leading to a hospital visit and unexpected expenses. However, your social plans in the evening will exceed your expectations. You'll come to a deep realization today that once you've found the love of your life, nothing else truly matters. Surprisingly, a colleague who often irritates you might show unexpected insight at work. Travel today will bring new experiences and introduce you to important people. Your marriage is likely to go through a particularly wonderful phase today. Remedy: Wearing a ring made from the horseshoe of a black horse is believed to bring good health.

Lucky Color: Green

Lucky Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM