Aries: A friend’s or acquaintance’s selfish attitude may disturb your peace of mind today. Before stepping out, seek the blessings of your elders—it will bring you good fortune. Rituals are likely to be performed at home. Misunderstandings or grudges in your relationship may fade away, making the day special. You have the potential to achieve a lot, so grab the opportunities that come your way. Your creativity and enthusiasm will make this another rewarding day. Married life may take a pleasant and beautiful turn today. Remedy: For better health, wear gold or a yellow thread in any form.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.