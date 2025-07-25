Aries: Be mindful of what you eat and drink today—carelessness could lead to health issues. At work or in business, even a small oversight might result in financial loss, so stay attentive. Your energy levels are high, making it a great day to plan and host a get-together with friends or loved ones. Take time to revisit cherished memories—perhaps with a picnic or outing with your special someone. You may also find yourself making meaningful promises to those who rely on your support. A delightful surprise from your spouse could lift your spirits. However, a conflict with a senior—especially in an academic setting—may arise. It’s best to keep your temper in check and avoid confrontation. Remedy: Offer food to young girls under the age of nine as a way to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.