Aries: This evening may bring a mix of emotions, which could leave you feeling a bit tense. However, don’t worry too much—your happiness will outweigh any disappointments. Financially, tonight looks favourable, as you’re likely to receive money that was previously lent out. It’s a good day to focus on domestic matters and tackle any pending household tasks. Romance will be especially enjoyable and fulfilling. You may use your free time today to catch up on unfinished tasks. Your spouse will express their admiration, bringing you closer together. It’s also a promising day for those in the media field. Remedy: To enhance your health, spend 15–20 minutes under moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.