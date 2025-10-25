Aries

Focus on your mental well-being, as it is essential for spiritual and daily life. A clear mind will help you solve problems and bring enlightenment. Business dealings, especially internationally, may bring financial rewards. Enjoy some peaceful time with your family. You may meet someone who captures your heart. Compliments you desire could finally come your way. Efforts in your marriage will lead to a memorable day. Be cautious with humor among friends to avoid misunderstandings. Remedy: Burn loban incense at home to ward off negativity.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.