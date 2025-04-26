Aries: The needs of others may interfere with your desire for self-care today. Don’t suppress your emotions — instead, focus on activities you enjoy to help you relax. A new financial agreement is likely to be finalized, bringing fresh inflows of money. However, tensions at home could leave you feeling unsettled. You might also find yourself captivated by the beauty of nature. Social gatherings or a party at home could end up consuming more of your time than expected. On the brighter side, you'll experience one of the best days of your married life. Be mindful while joking with friends, as crossing boundaries could damage your friendships. Remedy: Worship Lord Lakshmi-Nrusimha (the fourth Avatar of Lord Vishnu) and chant the Nrusimha Kavach (a hymn for protection) to maintain harmony and happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.