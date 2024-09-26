Aries: You'll enjoy some leisure time today. Despite dealing with financial matters throughout the day, you may still see some profits by evening. However, concerns about the health of an elderly family member might arise. It's time to break the habit of constantly falling in love. A positive mood from your boss could create a lively atmosphere at work. Travelling will be beneficial but could be costly. If plans to meet someone were disrupted due to your spouse's health, you'll end up spending even more quality time together. Remedy: Keep a square piece of silver with you or wear it around your neck to enhance family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:45 pm.