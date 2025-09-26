Aries: Body aches and stress may trouble you today. A sudden inflow of money will help cover your bills and urgent expenses. Spending too much time at work could strain your domestic life. Don’t let down your partner, or you might regret it later. While caring for your family, you often neglect yourself—but today you’ll find some time to relax and perhaps explore a new hobby. In married life, you and your partner may feel the need for personal space. At school or workplace, a clash with a senior is possible, so it’s best to keep your anger in check. Remedy: For good health, wash a piece of copper or silver with milk and rice, bury it in the ground, and pour the milk and rice over a plant outside your home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.