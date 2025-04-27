Aries: Old, unresolved issues may resurface, causing some mental strain. If you’re running a small business, valuable advice from close friends or family could lead to financial gains today. Stay mindful not to let children take undue advantage of your generous nature. Work pressure might create some internal turbulence, but remember to take time to relax, especially in the latter part of the day. Support from colleagues will be strong, and promising new partnerships may form at your workplace. In the evening, you may feel the urge to step out for some fresh air, whether on the terrace or in a nearby park. Keep an eye on your spouse’s health, as they may feel a little under the weather. Remedy: To help maintain harmony at home, consider offering a green coconut at a sacred place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.