Aries: Your health is likely to improve, giving you the chance to take part in a sports competition. An unexpected guest may arrive at your home today, which could lead you to spend on household items you had planned to purchase next month. At a social gathering, you may form new friendships. Avoid unnecessary suspicion in your relationship, as doubt can damage trust. If something is troubling you, have an open conversation with your partner to resolve it. At work, you may come across an inspiring person, so make use of your confidence to build new contacts and friendships. Although your morning may be disrupted—perhaps by a power cut—your spouse will step in to help you manage. Remedy: To maintain peace and happiness in your love life, eat food without salt once a day.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.