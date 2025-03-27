Aries: You may find joy in celebrating the success of others by appreciating their achievements. Today is a great opportunity to take your family out for a gathering and treat them generously. The day begins with pleasant news from close relatives or friends. Love and romance will be in the air. It’s a favorable day for businesspeople, and an unexpected business trip may bring positive outcomes. Although you’ll have a busy schedule, you’ll still manage to carve out time in the evening to indulge in activities you enjoy. The harmony between Venus and Mars today signifies deep emotional connections. Remedy: Enhancing your health can be achieved by immersing raw coal in water in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.