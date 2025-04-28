Aries: Today, you may face an important decision that could leave you feeling tense and nervous. Poor planning might cause financial shortages, so be careful. Watch your words, especially around your grandparents, as a careless comment could hurt their feelings. Sometimes, staying silent is better than speaking unnecessarily. Focus on meaningful activities to add value to your day and show your loved ones that you care. On the personal front, things will stay under control. Hardworking professionals could see promotions and financial gains. However, you might waste your free time today by scrolling on your phone or watching TV, which could upset your spouse because you won't engage much in conversation. Despite this, your spouse might surprise you with a sweet gesture, bringing happiness to your day. Remedy: Share your food with the needy or the physically challenged to help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.