Aries: You may find it difficult to focus on work today as your health may not be at its best. Married people of this zodiac sign could receive financial benefits from their in-laws. Your cheerful, loving energy will uplift those around you. The thought of reconnecting with an old friend may fill you with excitement and anticipation. However, others may ask for a lot of your time today—ensure that your commitments don’t interfere with your work and that no one is taking advantage of your kindness. Avoid wasting your free time on unnecessary arguments, as this may leave you feeling frustrated by the end of the day. On a brighter note, you and your spouse are likely to share a deep, romantic conversation. Remedy: Feeding food and fodder to cows with black and white spots may help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 7:15 p.m.