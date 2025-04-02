Aries: Your charming personality will draw attention today. Financial difficulties may ease as your parents extend their support. Things will go smoothly on the family front, and your plans will receive full backing. Take time to understand your partner’s feelings. Positive changes at work will bring benefits. Avoid dwelling on things that no longer hold significance, as it only wastes your time. A delightful surprise may enhance your marital happiness. Remedy: Donate milk at Lord Bhairava temples to bring joy and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.