Aries: Avoid the habit of overthinking and magnifying problems—it can sap your inner strength. If you're involved in any legal matters related to finances, the court is likely to rule in your favor today, bringing positive outcomes. Make time to visit friends who could use your support. Love is in the air—your heart and your partner's may beat in perfect harmony today. After a hectic schedule, you'll finally get a chance to unwind and enjoy some well-deserved personal time. In married life, small gestures like touches, hugs, and kisses carry deep emotional meaning—you may rediscover that magic today. Expect a phone call from someone you've long wanted to reconnect with. The conversation could stir cherished memories and take you on an emotional journey back in time. Remedy: Feed fried snacks (like pakodas) to crows to attract positivity and maintain good health—an offering believed to please Saturn.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.