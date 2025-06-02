Aries: Today promises fun and enjoyment, especially for those stepping out for leisure. People involved in the milk industry may see some financial gains. However, an old acquaintance might stir up trouble. If you're planning a romantic outing, pay attention to your outfit—your partner may not appreciate poor dressing choices. Stay alert while interacting with influential people—you might gain some useful insights. Your ability to persuade others will work in your favour today. On the personal front, your spouse may not be responsive to your emotional needs, which could leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: Feeding dogs rotis, bread, or other food items can help bring more happiness and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.