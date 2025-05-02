Aries: Support from influential people will lift your spirits today. You may have to spend money on essential household needs, which could strain your finances, but it will help you avoid bigger problems in the future. You’ll get to enjoy quality time with your family and friends. Sharing sweets with your partner is likely. Be open to others' advice if you truly want to benefit today. Your spouse will make an effort to keep you happy. If your partner doesn’t feel like talking, don’t push them—give them some space, and things will get better on their own. Remedy: Avoid holding grudges or speaking harshly to your brother. This will help improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.