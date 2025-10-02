Aries: Pleasure trips and social gatherings are likely to keep you cheerful and relaxed today. Financially, the day looks mixed—you may earn profits, but only with hard work. Family time will bring peace, while the presence of your partner will boost your energy and happiness. Surprisingly, even a colleague you don’t usually get along with may share a pleasant conversation with you. Spending the day quietly with a book could be your ideal way to unwind. Today will also remind you that marriage is not just about physical closeness, but about true love and emotional bonding. Remedy: Place reed over doors and windows to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.