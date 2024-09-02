Aries: You might face some criticism because you tend to criticize others. However, maintaining a good sense of humour and lowering your defences will help you handle any cryptic comments better. While your finances are expected to improve, your expenses may also increase. News of your sister's upcoming marriage will bring you joy, though you might feel a bit sad thinking about the future separation. Focus on enjoying the present moment instead of worrying about what's ahead. Happy memories from the past will keep you occupied. Your hard work and efforts will lead to positive outcomes and rewards. Today, you might come across an old item at home that brings back childhood memories, making you feel nostalgic. Your life partner may show you extra care, making you feel cherished. Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa will have positive effects on your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm