Aries: Quitting smoking will help you stay physically fit. Even though your financial condition is improving, frequent expenses may still delay your projects. Your stubborn nature could upset family members and close friends. Your partner may remain upset today due to family issues, so try to comfort them through conversation. To spend your time, you may visit a park, but be cautious, as there are chances of arguments with strangers that could spoil your mood. At home, your spouse might not meet your expectations, leaving you frustrated. However, today you will also realise that your loved ones are your true source of happiness. Remedy: For a happy family life, establish a gold idol of your personal or family deity at home.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.