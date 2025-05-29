Aries: You’re feeling hopeful and energetic today. It’s a good day for unexpected gains and positive outcomes. Your high energy and enthusiasm will help resolve family matters and lead to success in your efforts. You may also be pleasantly surprised by the beauty of nature around you. Be careful not to make promises unless you’re sure you can keep them. Recognition may come your way for the help you’ve given to others — you could find yourself in the spotlight. Your spouse will express love and admiration for you, rekindling affection in your relationship. Remedy: For growth in career or business, offer eight pieces of coal in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm.