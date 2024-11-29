Aries: Your generous nature could turn out to be a hidden blessing, as it may help you overcome negative traits like doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. While you may not fully appreciate the value of money, today might make you realize its importance as financial needs could arise unexpectedly. Your loved ones are happy, so consider planning a pleasant evening with them. You may also find an opportunity to mend someone's broken heart today. Spending time outdoors under a clear sky and breathing fresh air will bring you peace and relaxation. Staying mentally calm will work to your advantage throughout the day. Your partner might shower you with extra care and attention, bringing warmth to your relationship. However, spending more time with family could lead to minor disagreements. Be mindful and try to avoid unnecessary friction. Remedy: Use a gold or copper spoon while eating, especially on a holiday, to experience a sense of refinement and luxury.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.