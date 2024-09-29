Aries: Engaging in sports and outdoor activities can help you regain your energy. Financial gains are likely today, but it is also suggested that you engage in charity or donations, as it will bring you mental peace. Steer clear of unnecessary arguments, confrontations, and criticism of others. Your love life seems to be going well today. You'll have opportunities to showcase your talents. Those born under this zodiac sign should take time to better understand themselves. If you're feeling a bit lost, spend some time in self-reflection to assess your personality. The day will be filled with love, affection, and romance with your partner. Remedy: Feeding cows with grass is believed to bring prosperity to your family life.

Lucky Colour: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Auspicious Time: Orange.