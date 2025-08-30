Aries: Watch your eating habits and maintain your weight with care. Financial improvements will make it easier to meet essential needs. Relatives may surprise you with gifts, though they might also seek some support in return. Love life looks promising—reach out to the one you care about and cherish the moments together. Your efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. Married life will feel joyful as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and embraces you with affection. A sense of longing for someone special may touch your heart today. Remedy: Place marbles or colorful pebbles in plant pots and keep them in the corners of your home for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm.