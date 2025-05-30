Aries: health looks good today, giving you the energy to enjoy playful activities with friends. Financial matters are likely to improve by evening. You may get the chance to attend social events, where you could meet some influential people. A sudden romantic encounter is also possible. People under this zodiac sign should avoid alcohol and smoking today, as it could waste a lot of time. You might spend a significant amount of money with your spouse, but the experience will be truly enjoyable. However, don’t push yourself beyond your limits, as it could affect your well-being. Remedy: Grow and take care of yellow flowering plants at home to boost your love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.