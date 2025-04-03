Aries: Today, you are likely to enjoy good health, allowing you to spend quality time playing with friends. Your plan to save money may succeed, as you'll be able to manage your finances well. Make sure to dedicate time to your family and show them you care. Spend meaningful moments with them and avoid any situations that might lead to complaints. You may feel a sense of emptiness in someone's absence, making laughter seem hollow and emotions unexpressed. Business partnerships formed today could yield positive results in the long run, but expect some resistance from partners. Favorable planetary alignments will bring you multiple reasons to feel happy. However, if you and your spouse indulge in rich food or drinks, it could affect your health. Remedy: Wearing a copper or gold bangle may help enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.