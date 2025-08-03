Aries: Your children may not behave as expected today, which could leave you frustrated. Try to stay calm; losing your temper will only drain your energy and cloud your judgment, making the situation worse. You understand the value of money well. The amount you save today could help you during tough times in the future. Getting involved in group activities may help you make new friends. A romantic connection could bring joy and excitement to your day. At work, your boss might appreciate and praise your efforts. Students should avoid wasting time hanging out with friends. This is a crucial period in their academic journey, and they must stay focused on their studies to succeed. There’s a chance you and your spouse may receive some delightful news today. Remedy: Keep a golden idol of your deity in your pooja room and offer daily prayers to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.