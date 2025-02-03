Aries: Take care of your health. If you're planning to go out with friends, be mindful of your spending to avoid financial loss. Enjoy quality time with your family, as social activities will bring happiness. Romantic memories may keep you occupied throughout the day. Stay alert—someone might try to take credit for your work. Businesspersons may prefer spending time with family rather than at work, fostering harmony at home. Your spouse will make special efforts to keep you happy today. Remedy: Support your grandparents and elderly figures to enhance your professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.