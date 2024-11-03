Aries: You may find relief from your worries today. An old investment could yield profitable returns, showing you the benefits of investing over time. However, family responsibilities may increase, adding some stress. Be cautious with friends today, as there is a chance of misunderstandings or conflicts. On the bright side, work will go smoothly, giving you a productive day on the job. You might plan to engage in creative activities during your free time, but they may not turn out as expected. Additionally, a minor issue involving a lie from your spouse might bother you today. Remedy: To maintain harmony in family life, show respect to wise, fair-minded individuals, including scholars and intellectuals.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.