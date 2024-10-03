Aries: Don't stress about your health, as worrying could make things worse. A sudden influx of money will help you manage your bills and immediate expenses. Use your free time for selfless service—it will bring joy and happiness to you and your family. Some may enjoy a romantic evening filled with gifts and flowers. Surprisingly, the most annoying person at work may show a burst of intellect today. You may want to spend time with loved ones but might not be able to. However, today you’ll realize just how beautiful your marriage truly is.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 2 pm.