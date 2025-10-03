Aries: Your friends will remain supportive and bring joy to your life. Investments in stocks and mutual funds are advised for long-term benefits. Home life will be calm and pleasant. However, exercise restraint in your emotions, as impulsiveness may put your love relationship at risk. A sense of guilt may arise when you realize you cannot devote enough time to family or friends, and today could be one such day. On a positive note, a dispute with your spouse might ease if you cherish and recall fond memories together. Work pressure may cause eye strain, so take care. Remedy: Worship Goddess Saraswati to help control anger.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.