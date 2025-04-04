Aries: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on your health and appearance. You’ll feel positive and step out in a cheerful mood. However, your day could take a hit if you lose something valuable. Your charm and personality will help you make new friends. It’s a great day for your love life — enjoy the romantic moments. Try to complete your tasks on time; it will leave you with some personal time later. Delaying things will only increase your workload. Married life will also feel joyful today. You might feel like staying in bed longer and just relaxing, which will help you recharge. Remedy: For financial stability, keep faith, stay connected with good people, avoid negative thoughts about others, and stay away from mental stress or harmful thinking.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 PM to 3:30 PM.